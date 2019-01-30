Menu
MilwaukeeToolTowerLight Milwaukee Tool
Electric Utility Operations

Tower Light Features Portability and All-Day Operation

Linemen often must work at night and at times, in confined spaces. The M12 Rocket Dual Power Tower Light from Milwaukee Tool has the lightest weight in its class and a 45 percent smaller footprint than the M18 Rocket Tower Light. As such, it can be easily carried and set up in confined spaces.

The 2132-20 extends 5 ft, 8 in. to provide 1,400 lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output on high mode and 700 Lumens on low mode. It also collapses to 2 ft, 7 inches, and it can be set up in five seconds. To be able to withstand the conditions in the field, the light is impact resistant and has reinforced legs. 

Milwaukee Tool

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NYPAVideoShot
NYPA Provides Transmission Training for Linemen
Jan 31, 2019
MilwaukeePromoImage
Buckingham Offers New Products for Linemen
Jan 31, 2019
FPLPromoPhoto
Excellence in Storm Restoration: 25 FPL Lineworkers Go Above the Call of Duty
Jan 31, 2019
InstaGalleryPromoPic3
Welcome to Linemen's World
Jan 31, 2019