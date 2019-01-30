Tower Light Features Portability and All-Day Operation

Linemen often must work at night and at times, in confined spaces. The M12 Rocket Dual Power Tower Light from Milwaukee Tool has the lightest weight in its class and a 45 percent smaller footprint than the M18 Rocket Tower Light. As such, it can be easily carried and set up in confined spaces.

The 2132-20 extends 5 ft, 8 in. to provide 1,400 lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output on high mode and 700 Lumens on low mode. It also collapses to 2 ft, 7 inches, and it can be set up in five seconds. To be able to withstand the conditions in the field, the light is impact resistant and has reinforced legs.