Top Five Safety Concerns for Utility Workers

Slips, trips and falls and electrical hazards were the top safety concerns for utility workers according to a new research study.

To recognize June as National Safety Month, 360training.com, a provider of online OSHA and EHS training, surveyed more than 1,000 adults working in industries impacted by Environment, Health and Safety (EHS), including utilities, construction, transportation, manufacturing, etc. The survey focused on workers' top safety concerns and how they vary based on an employee's age, industry, gender and job role. In addition, it also explored solutions for creating safer and healthier work environments.

The survey found that concern for on-the-job survey is on the rise with 39% of all respondents more concerned with on-the-job safety in 2019 than they were last year. Specifically, in the utility sector, workers are 54% more likely than those in other industries to worry about getting injured because of their job on a daily basis.

The survey also focused on training programs and found that utility workers are lagging in job skills training provided by their employers. In fact, according to the survey, utility workers were 53% more likely to say their employer does not invest in job-skills and career development training when compared to those in other industries. At the same time, however, more than half of the utility workers surveyed said they are interested in receiving job-skills and career-development training.

Check out this photo gallery to see the top five areas of concern for utility workers in 2019. The top two concerns were tied for the top spot in the utility sector, according to the research by 360training.com. In the other sectors surveyed, vehicle and equipment strikes and falling objects were also mentioned as areas of concern.

