Tools Increase All-Day Cutting and Crimping Capabilities for Line Crews

Klein Tools introduces the Padded Leather Quick-Release Belts and 4-Amp Hour Battery-Operated Tools, augmenting line workers’ everyday cutting and crimping capabilities. Klein’s Padded Leather Belts combine comfort and safety with extra cushion for all-day use. Several models from Klein’s battery-operated tool product line now feature 4-amp hour DeWALT® lithium-ion batteries, helping line crews get the job done with greater efficiency.

Padded Leather Quick-Release Belts (Cat. Nos. 5426M, 5426L, 5426XL) feature:

Durable leather belt and pad combine comfort and safety for all-day use

Quick-release buckle allows user to immediately disengage the belt if needed

Leather belt pad provides a comfortable cushion for additional back support

One-way release snaps secure the pad in place

Made in the United States with global components and heavy-duty leather for a longer tool life

Multiple sizes available to accommodate varying waist sizes

o Fits 34-in. to 38-in. (863 to 965 mm) waists (Cat. No. 5426M)

o Fits 38-in. to 46-in. (965 to 1168 mm) waists (Cat. No. 5426L)

o Fits 46-in. to 54-in. (1168 to 1371 mm) waists (Cat. No. 5426XL)

NOT an occupational protective belt

4-Amp Hour Battery-Operated Tools (Items vary)

Several models of Klein’s battery-operated tools are now available with 4-amp hour DeWALT lithium-ion batteries

Gear-Driven Cable Cutters: Two ACSR cutters in open (Cat. No. BAT20G24H) and closed jaw styles (Cat. No. BAT20G14H) or a Closed Jaw CU/AL Cutter (Cat. No. BAT20G104H)

7-Ton Combination Cable Cutter/Crimper: Most of these models now available with 4-amp hour batteries. Seven tons of hydraulic force crimp a larger capacity faster than similar models on the market (Multiple variations available)

“While line crews worldwide work to keep the electricity running in our communities, Klein’s team of innovators works to provide the power needed to get the job done right,” says Kozeta Topchian, product manager at Klein Tools. “Newly introduced products, including the Padded Leather Quick-Release Belts and 4-Amp Hour Battery-Operated Tools, were designed for all-day use, helping line workers increase efficiency. Together, this product extension offers convenient and safe solutions for everyday job-site challenges.”

