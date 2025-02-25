QuickChat | Explore How ABB's ADVAC 38 Medium Voltage Vacuum Circuit Breaker Advances Power Distribution Grids

T&D World Editorial Director Nikki Chandler and ABB Global Product Manager Michael Christian sit down to discuss the role of ADVAC 38 medium voltage circuit breaker technology in power distribution grids and how it can improve safety while reducing downtime and O&M costs. The ADVAC series is a complete line of ANSI-rated vacuum circuit breakers with a modular design that is easy to maintain. In this QuickChat, they explore the benefits that power distribution customers can take advantage of for their networks.