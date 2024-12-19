Sponsored Content
QuickChat | Unlock Cost Savings with SSC600 Centralized Protection
Are There Advantages to Centralized Protection for Utilities?
T&D World sits down with Vivek Singh of ABB to discuss SSC600 centralized protection, first of all defining the concept, then diving into how it becomes even more relevant with renewable integration and large power consumers. Singh discusses the headwinds for adoption, the right time to consider centralized protection, and next steps.
