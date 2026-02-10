Duke Energy’s Smart, Self-Healing Technology Avoids More Than 280,000 Extended Power Outages for Florida Customers in 2025

Duke Energy Florida’s smart, self-healing technology has continued to prove its reliability by reducing outage times for customers.

Self-healing technology has helped avoid more than 280,000 extended power outages for Duke Energy Florida customers in 2025 alone.

Duke Energy Florida uses self-healing technology that automatically detects outages and reroutes power to restore service faster or even avoid the outage altogether. The innovative technology not only helps reduce the number of customers affected by an outage by as much as 75% but also restores power in less than a minute.

Out of 2 million customers, more than 1.7 million Duke Energy Florida customers were served by self-healing technology, which equates to 82% of customers and more than double the number of customers were served with the technology in 2020. The investment has avoided more than 280,000 extended power outages and more than 300,000 hours of outages for customers.

Self-healing technology saved millions of hours of outages during the 2024 hurricane season:

3.3 million hours during Hurricane Milton

1.8 million hours during Hurricane Helene

208,000 hours during Hurricane Debby

“Even without major storms, we see the benefits of self-healing technology,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “It helps our system respond automatically when something goes wrong, often restoring power in seconds and reducing how many customers are affected.”

Besides storms and severe weather, a variety of factors impact power reliability, including vegetation, wildlife or vehicles coming into contact with power lines or poles. Investment in self-healing technology is critical to improve reliability and reduce outage minutes owing to these unpredictable events.

Duke Energy Florida plans to expand its self-healing technology capabilities into 2026 to deliver smarter, stronger and more resilient power on both blue-sky days and during severe weather.