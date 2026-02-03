National Grid Launches New Digital Twin and Data Visualization Tool, Triton, to Support Network Planning

National Grid has introduced Triton, a new digital twin and data visualization tool designed to support electricity network planning. The tool was developed in collaboration with Atos and is intended to help National Grid plan for future electricity demand as part of efforts to meet Great Britain’s decarbonization objectives.

Triton provides a visual platform that shows projections of electricity demand across the network by mapping expected growth at grid supply points and transmission substations. The platform creates a digital replica of the physical network and can process and manage extensive datasets. According to National Grid, this capability is expected to support network scenario analysis and planning and could reduce the time needed to analyze and make reinforcement decisions by up to 70%.

The tool consolidates data from distribution network operators and transmission owners and automates complex processes to enable scenario modelling. Triton is designed to integrate with National Grid’s existing monitoring and engineering systems, with the aim of accelerating model configuration and enabling stress-testing of multiple network options. National Grid has said these features are expected to support more informed decision-making and assist recommendations for future network upgrades.

National Grid and Atos were named joint winners of the Unlocking Data Award at the Utility Week Awards 2025 for Triton. The award recognizes the use of data to support innovation, improve efficiency, enable progress in the clean energy transition, and deliver customer benefits.

Owen Wilkes, Network Design Director at National Grid, said, “Triton demonstrates how innovation, data and technology can drive positive change and accelerate progress towards our decarbonization goals. Through our collaboration with Atos we have created a product that will enable National Grid to virtually model scenarios for how, when and where we upgrade our network to meet increased demand for energy, ensuring we continue to deliver a resilient, future-ready electricity network for all.”

Graham Scanlon, Head of Critical National Infrastructure, Atos UK&I, said, “This tool will improve efficiency and remove risk for National Grid. They can now make smart data-based decisions quickly. We’re pleased to have been able to support both on their current operations and needs but also on their future business. We are continually innovating on how to use technology to meet the challenge of climate change and shifting geo-political winds.”