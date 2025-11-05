Entergy Uses Drones to Remotely Monitor and Inspect Substations for Enhanced Grid Reliability

Entergy’s asset management team is using drones to remotely monitor and inspect substations for improved efficiency, reduced response times and minimal operational costs.

Entergy has completed installing three Skydio X10 drones at substations in Central Mississippi. These drones are equipped with cameras to detect visual and thermal abnormalities.

Federal Aviation Administration approval was granted for beyond visual line of sight operations, allowing pilots to remotely initiate flight, perform the substation inspection and then automatically return the drone to a weatherproofed docking stations to recharge.

The drone program is part of a broader effort to use new technologies supporting safe and efficient data collection on the health and operating condition of assets. Real-time alerts and long-term trend analysis allowed the company to take a more targeted approach for maintenance and resource allocation.

“Our current manual inspection processes require a substantial resource commitment by our substation area crews and are limited to the monthly schedule,” said Audie Foret, manager of technology development and analytics. “By identifying and deploying the right technology partners, we can gather more data points for forecasting trends and analysis, resulting in improved reliability, operating efficiency, safety and ultimately customer service.”

In addition to the drone program, Entergy is also using tracked robots, pan-tilt-zoom cameras and AI imagery analysis software to remotely monitor the critical infrastructure. The systems help:

· Reduce equipment failures and improve maintenance planning.

· Transition from time-based maintenance to condition-based maintenance.

· Phase out manual inspections in favor of frequent, autonomous assessments.

· Enhance analytic capabilities for more efficient use of resources.

“Our early pilot programs have already demonstrated the benefits of remote monitoring, proving we can transform how we provide reliable electric service to our customers,” said Clay Adams, director of power delivery asset management strategy. “We’re excited to expand these programs and realize their full potential as we work to improve the customer experience, reliability and the overall health of our electric grid assets.”