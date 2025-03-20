EPRI Launches Open Power AI Consortium to Advance AI Applications in the Energy Sector

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) has announced the formation of the Open Power AI Consortium, a global initiative focused on developing and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) solutions tailored for the energy sector. Unveiled at NVIDIA’s GTC event, the consortium aims to accelerate AI adoption to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experiences in the power industry.

The consortium will receive strategic guidance from an Executive Advisory Group, as well as general membership composed of leading energy organizations, including ACWA (NOMAC), Alliant Energy, Ameren, Constellation, Con Edison, CPS Energy, Dairyland Power Cooperative, Duke Energy, ENOWA (NEOM’s Energy and Water Company), Exelon, GCC Interconnection Authority, Georgia Transmission Corporation, KEPCO, KHNP, Khalifa University, MISO, North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, New York Power Authority (NYPA), Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), Portland General Electric, PPL Corporation, RTE, Santee Cooper, Saudi Electricity Company, Southern Company, Southern California Edison, Tennessee Valley Authority, WEC Energy Group, and Westinghouse Electric Company.

In addition, technology firms such as Articul8, AWS, Linux Foundation Energy, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Rolls-Royce SMR Limited, SHI, and WWT will contribute expertise and resources to support the consortium’s mission. Additional members are expected to join in the future.

The consortium’s efforts will focus on three core areas:

Development and maintenance of open-source AI and generative AI models: Tailored for the power sector, these models will address industry-specific challenges.

Creation of a collaborative testing environment: This "sandbox" will allow for the development and validation of AI applications in partnership with startups, academic institutions, national laboratories, utilities, and technology companies.

Deployment of AI models at scale: Leveraging global expertise, the consortium will refine and implement AI-driven innovations to enhance energy sector efficiency and resilience.

During the GTC event, EPRI, in collaboration with Articul8 and NVIDIA, introduced the first set of domain-specific generative AI models designed for the power sector. These models, intended to advance energy transformation, will be made available for early access through NVIDIA NIM microservices.

“AI has the potential to revolutionize the power sector by enhancing grid reliability, optimizing asset performance, and improving energy management,” said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor. “Through the Open Power AI Consortium, EPRI and its collaborators will drive innovation and support a more resilient and cost-effective energy future.”

Arun Subramaniyan, Founder and CEO of Articul8, highlighted the importance of domain-specific AI applications: “EPRI is setting a new standard for AI-driven solutions in the energy sector. These generative AI models will be essential for addressing complex industry challenges and delivering meaningful, measurable results.”

Industry participants also underscored the consortium’s potential impact. Jay Cavalcanto, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Constellation, noted, “Constellation is actively integrating AI across its operations to enhance power generation and drive innovation. As part of the Open Power AI Consortium, we aim to further explore AI use cases that foster collaboration and efficiency across the energy sector.”

Jens Madrian, CEO of ENOWA, NEOM’s Energy and Water Company, added, “AI has the capability to reshape the global energy landscape, but its success lies in real-world applications. Through this consortium, we will work with industry leaders to develop AI-driven use cases that improve grid efficiency, optimize energy management, and accelerate the transition to a cleaner, smarter energy future.”