Infosys Report Examines AI Adoption Trends and Workforce Challenges

Infosys has released its latest report, Humanizing Digital: Leading in an AI World, which explores key trends and priorities shaping AI initiatives in 2025. The findings highlight a significant gap between executive confidence in AI and workforce readiness for its implementation.

The study, which surveyed over 1,000 U.S. senior executives, indicates that while 94 percent of business leaders express confidence in their understanding of AI, only 29 percent report that their employees possess strong AI implementation skills. This disparity is particularly relevant as 85 percent of organizations acknowledge AI's influence on decision-making processes.

Key Findings: