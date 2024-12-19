EPRI Introduces Updates to eRoadMAP Online Grid Planning Tool

EPRI has introduced updates to its publicly available eRoadMAP online grid planning tool, featuring the ability to estimate future power requirements at the feeder level for transportation loads across light-, medium-, and heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs).

As part of EPRI’s EVs2Scale2030 initiative, eRoadMAP is designed to help industry stakeholders plan for the power, energy, and infrastructure needs required to support the growing EV market. The tool offers critical insights into the expected pace of EV adoption across the U.S., allowing key stakeholders to plan ahead for grid investments.

The latest eRoadMAP updates include:

Power requirements (in addition to Energy) at the feeder level for all vehicle segments

Updated light-duty vehicle load estimates from RMI

Managed and unmanaged charging scenarios, allowing users to explore the potential to alleviate significant transportation power demands

A 500-mile filter, allowing users the option of removing long-range vehicles from the forecasted loads (that could potentially be served by other vehicle technologies)

Service territory boundaries representing the nation’s electric power companies to streamline for customers the process of identifying the correct utility

Expansion of hosting capacity maps to include utilities in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Maine

The EVs2Scale2030 initiative is a three-year commitment focused on leveraging industry scale to stimulate and support critical market stakeholders as EVs are deployed to achieve 2030 electrification goals.

EPRI is incorporating its industry connections to mobilize utilities, fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers, and charging providers, and coordinating with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the National Labs, and other expert organizations, to support the rapid deployment of EVs, while minimizing grid impacts and enabling critical benefits to the nation’s grid.

“EPRI's eRoadMAP tool has been instrumental in our EV charging infrastructure projects allowing us to conduct thorough feasibility studies and gain critical insights in the process,” said C.J. Berg, senior manager for EV Operations Technology at Republic Services. “This ensures we make informed decisions before advancing into detailed engineering, ultimately saving time and resources while supporting our fleet electrification goals.”