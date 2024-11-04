$86 Million Investment to Build Advanced Switchgear and Power Electronics Factory in Western Pennsylvania

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products (MEPPI), has partnered with its parent company Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) in Japan, to announce an $86 million investment in advanced switchgear production and power electronics in the U.S., as a result of an increased demand for transmission and distribution grid products.

The investment represents a broader strategy to strengthen MELCO’s production capabilities of energy systems both in Japan and overseas.

MEPPI will construct about 160,000 sq ft advanced switchgear factory in Western Pennsylvania, which will focus on the production of both vacuum and gas circuit breakers. The factory will switch to manufacturing vacuum circuit breakers, as it increases its operations.

The factory is anticipated to employ more than 200 full-time workers upon reaching full capacity. MEPPI will also expand and upgrade its existing facilities in Warrendale, PA, with investments in power electronics and test labs.

MEPPI will implement advanced software and automation technologies both at the new switchgear factory and within its existing switchgear operations.

MEPPI has received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $4 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant and a $2.75 million Pennsylvania First grant.