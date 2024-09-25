Educational Video Series Launches on Electric Reliability and Affordability

Dependable Power First (DPF) Kentucky, a coalition for educating Kentuckians on the importance of affordable and reliable electricity, has released the first video in a new series focused on explaining the basics of the electricity grid and electric reliability.

The video series is designed to help Kentuckians better understand the role of the grid and its effects on their everyday lives. It will also highlight the importance of dependable power plants in keeping electricity reliable and affordable.

The first video in the series introduces the concept of the electricity grid, the network of power plants, transmission lines, substations, and distribution lines delivering electricity to homes and businesses across the state. It also showcases the importance of having dependable sources of electricity.

DPF Kentucky expects the series to provide Kentuckians an understanding of electricity production and steps to ensure a reliable and affordable power supply.