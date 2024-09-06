The Future of Grid Intelligence

Gridware is transforming electrical grid management with its advanced sensor technology and innovative smart-pole platform. Focused on enhancing safety, resilience, and reliability, Gridware’s pole-mounted sensors (Gridscopes) monitor power lines in real-time, detecting potential hazards like equipment malfunctions and vegetation encroachment—even during outages. Utilities now have access to a comprehensive solution that informs them when, where, and what faults occur on their overhead assets in real-time. Especially crucial in wildfire-prone areas, Gridware empowers utilities to protect communities and natural resources while driving grid modernization and environmental stewardship for a safer, more resilient energy future. Protecting the grid today, preparing the grid for tomorrow.

Visit us during T&D World Live at booth #700 to see the product everyone is talking about.

See Gridware CEO and former lineman Tim Barat speak about using Sensor Arrays to Detect Downed Live Wires.