Build Transmission Lines Faster With the Hydraulic Tool Intensifier

The Hydraulic Tool Intensifier from ScanWill and IC-Fluid Power, Inc. is designed for continuous use and is 30% faster than battery-powered HPUs. Due to the smart construction of the intensifier, the tool intensifier does not build up heat fast. This means the user can operate continuously all day without having to cool down the device.

The Hydraulic Tool Intensifier does not require batteries or a separate electric or gas engine HPU. Instead, the device is powered directly from your truck’s pressure line to power your 10,000 psi tools. There is also the additional benefit of reduced noise, meaning quieter operation for enhanced safety and comfort for the user.

The Hydraulic Tool Intensifier comes with adjustable mounting brackets for easy attachment to your truck’s bucket. It features an integrated pressure gauge, enabling quick and accurate validation of the 10,000 psi threshold to ensure precise crimps. The device is also equipped with essential components like a pressure intensifier, single-acting control valve, pressure regulator, and safety relief valve, delivering consistent and reliable performance.

Designed for the transmission industry to be used all day without interruption. See it in person here at the IC-Fluid Power, Inc. Booth #204!