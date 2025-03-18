Harnessing the Power of AI for Inspections

The power of technology can transform the operation and maintenance of today’s electric utilities. Case in point: New York Power Authority (NYPA) has incorporated artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven computer vision technology into its maintenance program for detection of equipment defects and anomalies using visual data captured from drones or cameras. AI-driven computer vision technology makes it possible to inspect assets without costly interruption to operations and reduces the variability in inspection quality that may be caused by human fatigue or error.

NYPA is using widely available models including Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), You Only Look Once (YOLO) and cloud-based options and adapting them through training and fine-tuning. The end result is an AI-driven computer vision model that can identify asset class and subclass like a transmission lineand sort, analyze and inspect large image repositories.

“AI-driven computer vision speeds up inspections by analyzing vast numbers of images quickly to detect issues,” says Atena Darvishi, R&D director for NYPA. “Upon receiving new images from our drones, we can easily apply computer vision models that are fine-tuned for our needs. When an anomaly is detected that signals the asset requires further investigation, this rapid processing reduces the need for time-consuming manual inspection and helps prioritize maintenance efforts.”