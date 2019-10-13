Tool Offers More Control, Uses Less Hydraulic Force

At the International Lineman's Expo, visit Booth #308 to see the new products for the power industry from Huskie Tools, a Spartaco Company.

For example, the newly developed IL-ND streamline tool was designed as an upgrade to the ECO-EZ tool, giving the user a more robust product with a true three-year life cycle. The design implementations used in this new series include enhancements to the hydraulic system, a more robust heavy duty motor similar to the “SL” tool as well as a re-designed compression head that uses less hydraulic force while delivering a 6-ton output compression force.

Huskie Tools has also added a rubber over-mold to the housing that will allow the operator better tool control with the non-slip grip, as well as an updated aesthetic look.