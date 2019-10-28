Skip navigation
Image (3).png
Electric Utility Operations

Tool Chest Drawing Raises Funds for Lineman's Scholarship

Chris Fleming of DTE Energy won a rolling storage chest worth $10,000 in the International Lineman's Rodeo Scholarship raffle sponsored by Snap-on.

Chris Fleming with DTE Energy won the Snap-on Rolling Storage Cabinet worth $10,000 in a raffle drawing. All of the proceeds of the raffle supported the International Lineman's Rodeo Scholarship Fund.

The tickets cost $15 for one ticket, four for $150 and 10 for $100. The attendees could buy tickets at the safety conference, Lineman's Expo and BBQ/Trade Night. This year, the black tool chest featured an American flag design and a silhouette of linemen working on a pole. 

The International Lineman's Rodeo Association announced Fleming as the winner at the 2019 Lineman's Rodeo awards banquet at the Overland Park Convention Center. 

IMG_1744.JPG
Trade Night attendees supported the ILRA and entered for a chance to win a rolling tool chest. 

DSC_0206.JPG
Chris Fleming is shown at the International Lineman's Rodeo banquet with Dennis Kerr of the ILRA. 

 

 

