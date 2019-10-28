Tool Chest Drawing Raises Funds for Lineman's Scholarship

Chris Fleming with DTE Energy won the Snap-on Rolling Storage Cabinet worth $10,000 in a raffle drawing. All of the proceeds of the raffle supported the International Lineman's Rodeo Scholarship Fund.

The tickets cost $15 for one ticket, four for $150 and 10 for $100. The attendees could buy tickets at the safety conference, Lineman's Expo and BBQ/Trade Night. This year, the black tool chest featured an American flag design and a silhouette of linemen working on a pole.

The International Lineman's Rodeo Association announced Fleming as the winner at the 2019 Lineman's Rodeo awards banquet at the Overland Park Convention Center.



Trade Night attendees supported the ILRA and entered for a chance to win a rolling tool chest.



Chris Fleming is shown at the International Lineman's Rodeo banquet with Dennis Kerr of the ILRA.