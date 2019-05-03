Menu
Screen Shot 2019-05-02 at 10.43.52 PM.png
Electric Utility Operations

Texas Electric Cooperatives Forges Alliance With Safety and Tool Company

Texas Electric Cooperatives can now offer additional services to its members through its relationship with Ultimate Tool and Safety.

Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC) leadership has announced an alliance with Ultimate Tool and Safety, a Fort Worth-based safety equipment and tool resource for linemen, construction workers, telecommunication workers, arborists, tower workers, and ironworkers.

This unique alliance between a cooperative and a private sector organization was initiated by TEC and serves to benefit both organizations' commitment to worker safety across Texas. The organization's testing lab is North American Independent Laboratories (N.A.I.L.) certified, ensuring that all tools and equipment used by statewide electric co-ops meet the highest standards of safety. 

"TEC is constantly looking for ways to bring more value to our members," says Johnny Andrews, chief operating officer of TEC Manufacturing & Distribution Services. "Partnering with a company that has extensive knowledge of lineman and pole-climbing tools and safety equipment helps us do that."

Ultimate Tool and Safety is a provider of equipment, tools, and safety gear for the entire Texas region. The organization is also a thought leader in overall worker safety.

"We are happy to align with TEC and help them extend additional services to their members," says Ky Mitchell, vice president of Ultimate Tool and Safety. "We offer on-site equipment dielectric testing, inspection services, and our N.A.I.L. accredited testing laboratories, and hope to be a great value-add to TEC and their members."

TAGS: Tools and Technologies
