Terex Utilities to Provide Equipment for Lineman's Rodeo

Terex Utilities and Custom Truck One Source will provide equipment for the Hurtman Rescue event at the International Lineman’s Rodeo, Oct. 19, 2019 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. For 35 years, the competition has attracted the best lineworkers from around the world to compete in events based on traditional tasks and skills. More than 200 teams are expected to compete in 2019.

Four Optima TC55 aerial devices mounted on 2020 Freightliner trucks will be used in the Hurtman Rescue competition. The TC55 is a 55-ft non-overcenter aerial with up to 42.8 ft of side reach. During the Hurtman Rescue, workers demonstrate how to quickly and safely lower an unconscious worker from the top of a pole.

The Optima TC55 is a 55-ft. non-overcenter aerial with up to 42.8 ft of side reach. The upper boom articulates from 70 degrees to -90 degrees and the lower boom articulates to 116 degrees. “Maneuverability, ease of boom positioning, and responsiveness are benefits of the compensated boom design—important features in a rescue situation,” said Mike Pulos, Utility Equipment Manager at Custom Truck One Source.

In addition, Terex Utilities will show its newest aerial device, the TL80-112 telescopic and material handling, It is rated for Category B transmission work. The TL80-112 features a 112 ft. working height, more than 63 ft. horizontal reach, and can be mounted on a 52,000 lb. GVW, tandem axle chassis.

“The strong working range and cost-effective mounting options make the TL Series of aerial devices a versatile solution for utilities that work on both distribution and some transmission applications,” said Joe Caywood, Director of Marketing at Terex Utilities.

