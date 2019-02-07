Terex Upgrades Service Center in Washington

The Terex Service Center in Seattle, Washington, has relocated about 15 miles southeast of Seattle in Kent, Washington. The new location upgrades service and inspection capabilities and supports a broader market of equipment owners.

“We are excited about this new site as it is centrally located and provides easy access from both Seattle and Tacoma. These two markets are among the top five cities in Washington state,” says Jerry Kienast, regional operations manager.

“The new facility is part of a broader strategic plan to invest in expanding service solutions for our customers. Moving to upgraded facilities enables us to fully leverage engineering, new product development, and life cycle solutions to help equipment owners maximize fleet uptime—whether that fleet includes Terex electric utility aerials, digger derricks and auger drills or Terex boom truck cranes, or Genie® telehandlers, scissor and boom lifts,” said Nick Cammisa, director, service sales.

The Kent location includes a 2,000 sq. ft. wash bay, concrete tilt-up construction, and 26 ft. ceiling height.

The relocation to Kent, Wash., follows the opening of a new Terex Service Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Additional new or updated facilities are planned for other markets through 2022. Terex employs qualified factory trained technicians who receive ongoing training to ensure they are staying current on new technologies and ever-changing equipment.