Tennessee Lineworker License Plates Show Pride in the Line Trade

Are you looking for a way to support linemen's families and show your pride in the line trade? If you live in Tennessee, you can pre-order a "Powering Tennessee" license plate.

The sales of the license plate are donated to the Tennessee Lineworker Lifeline Fund, which provides resources to lineworkers and their families following a significant injury or death.

While the state of Tennessee has approved the license plate,1,000 paid preorders are required before the plates are put into production. Once the pre-order number is met, the buyers will receive a letter to pick up the license plate at the local county clerk's office.

The license plates cost $35 and can be pre-ordered on this Web site.