TDMMA 2019: Power Industry Connects in California

Utility professionals convene for one week in a different city every year for one special mission--to communicate, collaborate and connect about the line trade. For the last 44 years, the Transmission Distribution Maintenance Management Association (TDMMA) has invited executives, engineers and field managers to share strategies and best practices.

This year, attendees from U.S. and Canadian utilities traveled to Pasadena, California, for the four-day conference, which was hosted by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP). Just a short drive from Los Angeles, the Westin Pasadena served as the site of the event, which featured a technical tour, panel sessions, workshops, open forums and networking events.

To see some of the highlights of the conference, view the following photo gallery. For more information, read the story in the October Electric Utility Operations section of Transmission and Distribution World magazine or visit TDMMA's Web site. Also, mark your calendar for next year's conference, hosted by Sask Power, from September 14-17, 2020, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.