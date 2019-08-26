Skip navigation
Menu
Electric Utility Operations

TDMMA 2019: Power Industry Connects in California

2019TDMMAGalleryPromo.JPG
Start Slideshow
Electric utility professionals shared strategies and swapped best practices at Transmission Distribution Maintenance Management Association's 44th annual conference from Aug. 26-29, 2019, in Pasadena, California.

Utility professionals convene for one week in a different city every year for one special mission--to communicate, collaborate and connect about the line trade. For the last  44 years, the Transmission Distribution Maintenance Management Association (TDMMA) has invited executives, engineers and field managers to share strategies and best practices. 

This year, attendees from U.S. and Canadian utilities traveled to Pasadena, California, for the four-day conference, which was hosted by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP). Just a short drive from Los Angeles, the Westin Pasadena served as the site of the event, which featured a technical tour, panel sessions, workshops, open forums and networking events. 

To see some of the highlights of the conference, view the following photo gallery. For more information, read the story in the October Electric Utility Operations section of Transmission and Distribution World magazine or visit TDMMA's Web site.  Also, mark your calendar for next year's conference, hosted by Sask Power, from September 14-17, 2020, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Safety and Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
2019TDMMAGalleryPromo.JPG
TDMMA 2019: Power Industry Connects in California
Aug 30, 2019
Penn Power line workers install a new TripSaver device on a power line
Penn Power Expedites Outage Restoration
Aug 29, 2019
GettyImages-450436251.jpg
Western Wildfires: Best Practices for Mitigation and Response
Aug 24, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 10.08.55 PM.png
Transmission Line Project Gets Green Light in Wisconsin
Aug 21, 2019