T&D World Announces 2019 Top Tools of the Trade Category Winners

T&D World subscribers and 2019 Lineman's Expo attendees selected the category winners. You can now help us to vote in our final survey for the top winner.

Thank you to our subscribers and Lineman's Expo attendees for taking the time to vote for the category winners in the 2019 Top Tools of the Trade competition. You can now help us to vote for the top winner in an online survey. The winner will be announced in the next Lineman Life enewsletter and its product will be profiled in the December issue of T&D World in the Electric Utility Operations section.

Congratulations to the category winners and runners-up for 2019.

Lineman Tools

Winner: Milwaukee Tools for the M18 Fuel 7/16 in. Hex Utility High Torque Impact Wrench with One Key

Milwaukee Tools for the M18 Fuel 7/16 in. Hex Utility High Torque Impact Wrench with One Key Runner Up: MADI for the Impact-Rated Multi-Use Tool

Safety

Winner: Hi-Line Utility Supply for the Hi-Grip Xtreme Glove Protectors

Hi-Line Utility Supply for the Hi-Grip Xtreme Glove Protectors Runners Up (Tie): Milwaukee's USB Rechargeable Utility Hot Stick Light and ILLUMAGEAR's Halo Light

Truck Equipment

Winner: Utility Solutions' Bucket Stick Storage Case

Utility Solutions' Bucket Stick Storage Case Runner Up: Condux Tesmec's PT2600 hydraulic puller-tensioner

Lineman Rigging

Winner: Utility Solutions for the Conductor Lift Snatch Block

Utility Solutions for the Conductor Lift Snatch Block Runner Up: Hi-Line Utility Supply's QUICKEEZE

Climbing Gear

Winner: Buckingham's Adjustable Body Belt

Buckingham's Adjustable Body Belt Runner Up: Sherrill's North Carbon Fiber Pole Hooks

Workwear

Winner: Hoffman for the New Powerline Extreme Boots

Hoffman for the New Powerline Extreme Boots Runner Up: Lakeland Industries Mid-Weight Layering System

Vote in our final online survey for the Top Tool of the Trade from these category winners.