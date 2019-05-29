Spring Storm: Tornado Twists into Ohio

Fourteen confirmed tornadoes spun through Dayton Power & Light's (DP&L's) service territory on May 27 and 28, according to the National Weather Service. The twisters knocked out power to about 70,000 of its customers. In response, DP&L's crews worked alongside mutual assistance teams to rebuild infrastructure and restore power.

A total of 750 crew members from seven states traveled to Dayton, Ohio, to assist DP&L Local 175 crews and local contractors. This photo gallery showcases the damage caused by the storm as well as the work of the line crews who helped the lights shine brightly for their customers once again.