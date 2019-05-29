Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Spring Storm: Tornado Twists into Ohio

TwisterGallery5.png
Start Slideshow
A tornado inflicted 70,000 power outages for Dayton Power & Light in Ohio after a summer storm rolled into its service territory.

Fourteen confirmed tornadoes spun through Dayton Power & Light's (DP&L's) service territory on May 27 and 28, according to the National Weather Service. The twisters knocked out power to about 70,000 of its customers. In response, DP&L's crews worked alongside mutual assistance teams to rebuild infrastructure and restore power. 

A total of 750 crew members from seven states traveled to Dayton, Ohio, to assist DP&L Local 175 crews and local contractors. This photo gallery showcases the damage caused by the storm as well as the work of the line crews who helped the lights shine brightly for their customers once again. 

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
FPL lineworkers work to restore power in areas affected by hurricanes and wildfire
FPL Honors Storm Heroes for Excellence in Restoration
May 30, 2019
comed-power-play.jpg
Illinois Statewide Emergency Exercise Prepares Agencies for Severe Weather
May 29, 2019
NestGallery3.jpg
Wildlife Protection: Safeguarding Birds and Substations
May 29, 2019
GettyImages-451842275.jpg
Hundreds of Distribution Lines to be Repaired and Rebuilt in Oklahoma
May 22, 2019