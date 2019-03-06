Software Allows Contractors to Set Daily Production Targets

B2W Software, a provider of heavy construction management software, has delivered a new B2W Production Targets capability for its ONE Platform that empowers heavy construction contractors to assess job progress more accurately at any given point in time.

Using B2W Production Targets, contractors can easily set specific, variable targets for expected productivity according to the conditions, plan and resources for each individual day. Without this capability, daily targets are typically set by averaging projected productivity from the estimate evenly over the duration of a job or job phase. The averaged targets, however, can present a distorted impression of job progress on a given day or series of days when compared to actual production data.

In a simplified example of the advantages of this new B2W Production Targets capability, a contractor planning a five-day highway paving job requiring 5,000 tons of asphalt could set differing daily targets to account for limited productivity based on slower shoulder or on/off ramp work over the first two days, and much higher production at the end of the week for mainline paving. The variable targets would allow a more accurate assessment of job status versus plan each day.

Relying on an average target of 1,000 tons per day instead could present an inaccurate impression that the job was behind schedule over the first two or three days.

“Contractors are pushing for better data to make more informed decisions in the field, and this kind of accurate, timely data on job progress versus plan is at the top of their list,” said B2W Software founder and CEO Paul McKeon. “Using B2W Production Targets and electronic field logs, they get the right data every day, so they can make timely adjustments to keep jobs on schedule and budget.”

There is also a powerful motivational aspect of B2W Production Targets, according to McKeon. “Leaders and employees in the field tend to excel when they know what their immediate goals are. Accurate production targets give them the goals that ultimately determine profitability on a daily basis and in a simple format,” he explained.

B2W Software users can now use current versions of the B2W Schedule solution for resource scheduling and dispatching and/or the B2W Track solution for field tracking and analysis to implement B2W Production Targets. Users can set variable daily targets in electronic field logs, and B2W Track then allows them to enter actual productivity in the field for comparison to the targets in real time.

See below for a one-minute video that provides a further explanation of the feature or visit the Web site.