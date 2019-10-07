Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2019-10-07 at 12.04.13 AM.png
Electric Utility Operations

Situational Awareness: What Does it Mean for Linemen?

Dr. Richard Gasaway will start off the 2019 Lineman's Rodeo Safety Conference with a presentation on situational awareness.

Before browsing the new products on the trade show floor at the International Lineman's Expo and competing in the Rodeo, apprentices and journeymen linemen can sharpen their safety skills and learn about best practices during the free day-and-a-half safety conference.

Dr. Richard Gasaway will kick off the first day of the conference with his session, "What is Situational Awareness and Why Does it Matter for Linemen?" He will present his session from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, at the Overland Park Convention Center in Overland Park, Kansas. 

Most linemen know, intuitively, that strong situational awareness is an important aspect of worksite safety. However, many do not understand what situational awareness is, how it is developed and how it can erode while working in a high risk, high consequence environment. This program provides attendees with a working definition for situational awareness and explains how it is developed. Specific examples of barriers that can erode awareness will be shared.

For more information, visit the ILRA Web site or Gasaway's Web site

TAGS: Safety and Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
SafetyTopToolsofTrade.jpg
2019 T&D World Top Tools of the Trade: Safety
Oct 05, 2019
2774-21HD_C_600px.jpg
New 10,000 psi Milwaukee Pump Powers Hydraulics
Oct 05, 2019
UECU-free-tshirts (1).jpg
Utilities Employees Credit Union Announces Booth Giveaways for 2019 Expo
Oct 04, 2019
UHT-CCU-S Unshealthed Open.jpg
UTILCO Lineman Tools Now Features Industrial Scissors
Oct 04, 2019