Situational Awareness: What Does it Mean for Linemen?

Before browsing the new products on the trade show floor at the International Lineman's Expo and competing in the Rodeo, apprentices and journeymen linemen can sharpen their safety skills and learn about best practices during the free day-and-a-half safety conference.

Dr. Richard Gasaway will kick off the first day of the conference with his session, "What is Situational Awareness and Why Does it Matter for Linemen?" He will present his session from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, at the Overland Park Convention Center in Overland Park, Kansas.

Most linemen know, intuitively, that strong situational awareness is an important aspect of worksite safety. However, many do not understand what situational awareness is, how it is developed and how it can erode while working in a high risk, high consequence environment. This program provides attendees with a working definition for situational awareness and explains how it is developed. Specific examples of barriers that can erode awareness will be shared.

