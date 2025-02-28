Sponsored Content
QuickChat | Enhancing Workplace Safety with the Three Ps: A Chat on ABB's Ultra-Fast Earthing Switch
Feb. 28, 2025
This discussion explores the importance of protecting product, process, and people—referred to as the "Three Ps"—through advanced safety technology. T&D World Editorial Director Nikki Chandler is joined by Daniel Schauerte, ABB Business Development Manager, to discuss the role of the ultra-fast earthing switch (UFES) in enhancing workplace safety and highlighting key insights on electrical protection solutions.
