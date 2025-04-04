T&D World Podcast: Powering Progress: The Evolution of Linemen and Electrical Systems

This podcast episode features Alan Drew, a professional in the power industry with over six decades of experience. Alan shares his deep knowledge of the linemen profession, tracing its evolution from the telegraph era to the modern age of smart grids.

The discussion begins with the emergence of linemen during the early days of the telegraph and the challenges they faced in maintaining lines. It then moves into the late 19th century, exploring the pivotal AC vs. DC debate and the hazardous conditions early linemen endured. As the power industry expanded, Alan highlights the impact of interconnecting transmission lines, rural electrification, and the establishment of formal apprenticeships that professionalized the trade.

The conversation also delves into the role of linemen during World War II, the transition from overhead to underground power systems in the 1960s and '70s, and the introduction of OSHA regulations that reshaped industry safety standards. Alan provides insight into how modern technologies, such as smart grids and automation, are redefining the lineman’s role and the skills required for the future.

About Alan:

Alan started his career in the power industry with Pacific Gas and Electric in 1959. He advanced through the positions of apprentice lineman, lineman, line foreman, and line superintendent. While working for PG&E, he earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. In 1990, he was hired as the General Superintendent for Clallam County Public Utility District in Port Angeles, Washington. In 1998, he moved to Boise, Idaho, became an instructor with Northwest Lineman College, and advanced to Senior Vice President of Research and Development. He is a lifetime member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and, in 2008, was inducted into the International Lineman’s Hall of Fame. His most recent accomplishment is the authoring of the American Lineman Book, which honors the evolution and importance of the lineman. In 2015, he authored a second book titled Spanning the Strait, which covered the history of a pioneering transmission line in California. In 2020, Alan retired from full-time work and now performs part-time work for NLC as a Technical Consultant. He and his wife Kathi reside in St. George, Utah.