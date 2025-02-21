T&D World Podcast: Lessons from the Past, Challenges for the Future
Feb. 21, 2025
As two industry veterans, Gene Wolf and Rick Bush have seen everything from long-term trends to fads and ongoing challenges. In this episode we sit down with them to discuss how the industry has changed over the years, and what problems we may be faced with in the next five years.
Voice your opinion!
Voice your opinion!
To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!
Latest from Electric Utility Operations
Latest from Electric Utility Operations