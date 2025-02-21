67b7aaf343ebbd49a61dad25 Image 1
  1. Electric Utility Operations

T&D World Podcast: Lessons from the Past, Challenges for the Future

Feb. 21, 2025
Energy trends & challenges: What’s next? A talk with industry veterans Gene Wolf and Rick Bush.

As two industry veterans, Gene Wolf and Rick Bush have seen everything from long-term trends to fads and ongoing challenges. In this episode we sit down with them to discuss how the industry has changed over the years, and what problems we may be faced with in the next five years.

