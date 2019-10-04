Skip navigation
Electric Utility Operations

PLP to Give Away Lineman-Themed Shirts at 2019 Rodeo Trade Night

Preformed Line Products will feature an Armor Rod design on its shirt for the 2019 Trade Night.

For the past several years, Preformed Line Products (PLP) has given away lineman-themed shirts during the Friday-evening shirt swap at the International Lineman’s Rodeo Expo, and the company will be doing it again this year with an all-new design. This year’s design features PLP’s very first product and one that has become synonymous with the trade, Armor Rods.

PLP invented the Armor Rod in 1947, and it has been the backbone to the company’s growth in formed-wire products ever since. Today, PLP has expanded into many different product lines for the distribution, transmission, and substation markets, but the Armor Rod is what started it all. So, be sure to look for a PLP representative during the Friday-evening shirt swap to snag your “The Original Armor Rods” shirt.

 

