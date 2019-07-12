Menu
The Original Pilot Line Control System.jpg
Electric Utility Operations

Pilot Line Controller System Offers Fast and Safe Distribution Line Stringing

The company presents the original Pilot Line Controller System, which quickly and safely strings pulling lines for overhead power distribution.

Auger Technologies will feature the original Pilot Line Controller System (PLCS), designed and patented by Alaskaug in the 1960s to quickly and safely string pulling lines for overhead power distribution, in ICUEE Booth #4966.

Previously available from one of the world’s largest line pulling companies, the PLCS is now available factory direct. This proven system consists of a positive braking controller and a storage reel of rope which mounts to the lead pole, either wooden or non-wooden, at any desired height. This unique system saves labor and eliminates dangling “finger lines.” Ideal for stringing pulling lines for any overhead environment, the Pilot Line Controller System is well suited for distribution lines, telephone lines, cable TV lines, and more.

Simple Installation and Usage
Mounting to a wooden pole is accomplished with lag screws, or with an adjustable chain tightener, and for non-wooden poles with the adjustable chain tightener. Once mounted on the lead pole, the lineman takes the pilot lines up the pole and places them in the stringing blocks as he frames each pole. After these lines are pulled out they can be tied off under tension and left until it is time for stringing the conductor. When the pulling line is ready to be installed, the same storage reel can be mounted on either a pole mounted winch or a line truck winch, allowing the storage reel to rewind the pilot line, thus hauling in the pulling line under pressure.

A brake on the controller allows the storage reel to dissipate the storage line when the rope is pulled and engages when the line is slack, thus eliminating “backwinding” while holding tension during installation of the pilot line. The controller brake is factory set, with adjustment screws provided for fine-tuning if needed. The Pilot Line Controller System can be mounted singularly or in any desired number on the pole for maximum efficiency.

For additional information visit www.augertech.net

 

 

 

TAGS: Overhead Distribution
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
48-22-8270_A.png
Milwaukee Tool Announces Prize for EUO Drawing at 2019 Lineman's Expo
Jul 12, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-07-12 at 2.54.12 PM.png
Buckingham Launches Body Belt in Heritage Leather
Jul 12, 2019
DSCN0216.JPG
Spotlight on the Line Trade: Jared Fockler of Tri-State Generation and Transmission
Jul 12, 2019
Underground-power-student.jpg
Community College Launches New Underground Training Program
Jul 12, 2019