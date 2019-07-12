Pilot Line Controller System Offers Fast and Safe Distribution Line Stringing

Auger Technologies will feature the original Pilot Line Controller System (PLCS), designed and patented by Alaskaug in the 1960s to quickly and safely string pulling lines for overhead power distribution, in ICUEE Booth #4966.

Previously available from one of the world’s largest line pulling companies, the PLCS is now available factory direct. This proven system consists of a positive braking controller and a storage reel of rope which mounts to the lead pole, either wooden or non-wooden, at any desired height. This unique system saves labor and eliminates dangling “finger lines.” Ideal for stringing pulling lines for any overhead environment, the Pilot Line Controller System is well suited for distribution lines, telephone lines, cable TV lines, and more.

Simple Installation and Usage

Mounting to a wooden pole is accomplished with lag screws, or with an adjustable chain tightener, and for non-wooden poles with the adjustable chain tightener. Once mounted on the lead pole, the lineman takes the pilot lines up the pole and places them in the stringing blocks as he frames each pole. After these lines are pulled out they can be tied off under tension and left until it is time for stringing the conductor. When the pulling line is ready to be installed, the same storage reel can be mounted on either a pole mounted winch or a line truck winch, allowing the storage reel to rewind the pilot line, thus hauling in the pulling line under pressure.

A brake on the controller allows the storage reel to dissipate the storage line when the rope is pulled and engages when the line is slack, thus eliminating “backwinding” while holding tension during installation of the pilot line. The controller brake is factory set, with adjustment screws provided for fine-tuning if needed. The Pilot Line Controller System can be mounted singularly or in any desired number on the pole for maximum efficiency.

For additional information visit www.augertech.net.