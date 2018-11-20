PG&E Continues to Make Restoration Progress in Butte County

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) continues to make progress in restoring power to customers impacted by the Camp Fire in Butte County. The company also said it has filed an additional initial electric incident report with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

The information provided in the report is preliminary, and there has been no determination on the cause of the Camp Fire. Cal Fire is the lead agency investigating the origin of the fire and PG&E continues to provide its full cooperation. A copy of the EIR can be found here.

Restoring Service

Based on first-responder maps of the fire zones, there were approximately 16,000 PG&E customers who remained without power as of Friday. As access is granted to additional fire-impacted areas, PG&E crews will continue to assess its infrastructure for damage and work toward safely restoring as many customers as possible.

“Our hearts are with all those who have been impacted by this devastating fire. Local communities have been hit hard, and our employees are focused on supporting first responders and returning gas and electric service when and where we can,” said Geisha Williams, PG&E Corporation’s CEO and president.

PG&E has been able to assess the damage to its entire electrical system in Paradise and Magalia. The company has not yet gained access to Pulga and Concow. Once PG&E crews gain access, it will take about 24 hours to perform damage assessments.

Gas service remains off for about 12,000 customers in and around the City of Paradise. PG&E has been able to perform damage assessments on its entire gas system in Paradise. PG&E does not provide gas service in Pulga, Concow and Magalia.

PG&E’s Emergency Operations Center remains engaged, with crews responding to the Camp Fire in coordination with local agencies and first responders and helping to clear roadways. There are approximately 900 workers already on-site, and the base camp will be able to support many more depending on restoration and rebuilding timelines.

In many cases, immediate restoration in the fire-impacted areas may not be possible. In those instances, PG&E is looking at a longer term rebuild of the system.

PG&E will provide additional updates on its response and restoration efforts as conditions change.