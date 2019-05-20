NYPA to Modernize and Upgrade Power Plant

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) is in the planning stages of a Life Extension and Modernization (LEM) and Controls Upgrade Program at its flagship Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant. The program will replace aging assets, install digitally integrated sensors and monitors and provide system hardening and cybersecurity improvements, ensuring NYPA’s continued success in powering economic growth and further improving energy resiliency across New York State.

“The Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant anchors the New York State energy system as the leading source of hydropower and accelerates the transition to a clean energy future under Governor Cuomo’s clean energy policies,” says Gil C. Quiniones, president and CEO of NYPA. “Improving and digitizing this facility is a critical priority for NYPA as the state continues to work toward its renewable energy goals.”

Starting in the fall of 2020, NYPA’s Niagara LEM program will implement unit control upgrades that will provide precise, real‑time data to operators as part of the Smart Generation and Transmission strategic initiative, and further NYPA’s progress in its drive to become the nation’s first end‑to‑end digital utility. New backup controls will also be incorporated to mitigate the risk of losing main control room functionality, improving both plant and system reliability. Asset replacement and rehabilitation work for the life extension portion of the program will begin in the field in 2023 and is expected to be completed within an approximate 10‑year time frame, working on one generating unit at a time. To ensure stable operations are maintained throughout the program, the priority for asset replacement will be based on risk, as determined by the program team.

As a leading source of hydroelectric power in the U.S., the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant is a significant part of both NYPA’s continued success and New York State’s progress toward achieving an increasingly renewable and affordable energy marketplace. The plant has both the fifth‑largest installed capacity and the second‑greatest annual power production in the United States – making the optimization of its operations and extension of its useful life critical to the stability of the statewide energy system and New York’s economy. The program is also a key component of NYPA’s Strategic Vision 2020.