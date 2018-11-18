Menu
Novinium Offers Hybrid Injection for Cable Rejuvenation

Novinium, providers of patented systems and fluids for electrical cable rejuvenation, introduces circuit owners the ability to employ both low- and moderate-pressure methods of cable rejuvenation. The hybrid system increases the number of segments injected and avoids the digging of difficult splices.

Novinium evaluates the project’s needs and challenges and recommends either the Improved Unsustained Pressure Rejuvenation (iUPR) or Sustained Pressure Rejuvenation (SPR) process to the circuit owner on a segment-by-segment basis. This process allows for each segment to be addressed in the most economical manner, with the maximum number of cables treated, while positively impacting system reliability.

For more information about Novinium’s hybrid electrical cable rejuvenation services, visit the Web site.

 

