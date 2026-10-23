Wheeled Bag Transports Lineworkers' Tools, Gear and PPE

The bag is made of heavy-duty, water-resistant materials and features waterproof zippers.
Oct. 23, 2026
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MADI
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MADI, which exhibited at the 2026 International Lineman's Expo, introduces the MADI Lineman Wheeled Tool & Gear Bag, built to make carrying and transporting tools, climbing gear, glove bags and PPE easier.

Heavy-duty, water-resistant materials and durable waterproof zippers help protect lineworkers' gear, while built-in wheels and an extendable handle ease transportation. Two oversized side pockets provide convenient storage for climbing hooks with GAF covers and rubber gloves, while hi-visibility web handles around the bag make it easy to grab and quickly identify.

Buckle straps keep the bag compact and secure, and when empty, it folds in half for easy storage in a locker. At only 8 lbs., it delivers the durability, capacity, and convenience lineworkers need without unnecessary weight, according to the company. 

For more information about this product, visit the website

MADI
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