Racing Against the Clock at the 2026 International Lineman's Expo

Zachary Haithcock, a journeyman lineman with Duke Energy, captured the PLP Armor Rod Install Challenge title at the 2026 International Lineman's Expo.

He set a record-setting 28.32-second qualifying time on Thursday to compete in Friday's finals. He faced four previous winners in the championship round.

Here is what he won for being the 2026 champion:

Armor Rod Install Challenge award

Blackstone grill, custom lineman grill cover

Carhartt jacket

$300 Omaha Steaks gift card

Rocks glass set

For more information, view the video clip below of the competition or read this story from Duke Energy about his family legacy in the line trade. He has a father and brothers who are in line work.