Missouri Valley JATC Crowns the Champions of the International Kid's Rodeo

The third annual event showcased young talent across two age divisions.
Oct. 18, 2026
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Amy Fischbach
The award presenters and audience celebrated the three winners of the International Lineman&apos;s Kid&apos;s Rodeo.

The award presenters and audience celebrated the three winners of the International Lineman's Kid's Rodeo. 

For the third year in a row, the International Kid's Rodeo gave children the opportunity to participate in a special competition on the Rodeo grounds. The event, organized by the Missouri Valley JATC and sponsored by Buckingham Manufacturing, featured two different age divisions. 

Here are the winners, who were celebrated on stage with special championship belts and certificates at the awards banquet.  

• Overall Champion, 1st Step Apprentice Division (ages 8-10): Adda Thomas 

Overall Champion, Future Lineman Division (ages 11-13): Wyatt VanNorman

Fastest Overall Aerial Rescue: Ethan Swift

The Missouri Valley JATC, on its Facebook page, said it was another great year in the books. 

"Nothing beats watching these kids cheer each other on, compete with heart and have fun while keeping safety first," the post said. "We’re so proud to host this event year after year."

Missouri Valley JATC
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Amy Fischbach
One of the winners--Adda Thomas--won the event two years in a row, and in her glittery navy dress, she proudly held up her belt as the crowd cheered.

One of the winners--Adda Thomas--won the event two years in a row, and in her glittery navy dress, she proudly held up her belt as the crowd cheered.

Amy Fischbach
A participant scales a ladder to rescue a giant teddy bear during the 2026 International Lineman&apos;s Rodeo competition.

A participant scales a ladder to rescue a giant teddy bear during the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo competition. 

Listen to a new episode of the Line Life Podcast to listen to a new episode featuring Lineworker Bryce Zahn and two of his sons, who share their memories of competing in the first International Lineman's Kid's Rodeo. 

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