Missouri Valley JATC Crowns the Champions of the International Kid's Rodeo

For the third year in a row, the International Kid's Rodeo gave children the opportunity to participate in a special competition on the Rodeo grounds. The event, organized by the Missouri Valley JATC and sponsored by Buckingham Manufacturing, featured two different age divisions.

Here are the winners, who were celebrated on stage with special championship belts and certificates at the awards banquet.

• Overall Champion, 1st Step Apprentice Division (ages 8-10): Adda Thomas

• Overall Champion, Future Lineman Division (ages 11-13): Wyatt VanNorman

• Fastest Overall Aerial Rescue: Ethan Swift

The Missouri Valley JATC, on its Facebook page, said it was another great year in the books.

"Nothing beats watching these kids cheer each other on, compete with heart and have fun while keeping safety first," the post said. "We’re so proud to host this event year after year."