Hastings Introduces Regional Demonstrators Program

Hastings Fiber Glass Products has expanded its Demonstrator program and introduced regional Demonstrators to provide better, dedicated coverage of the United States hot line tools and equipment market.

By adding three new Demonstrators and subject matter experts to its team, the program staff now possesses a combined 95 years of field experience using hot line tools and equipment.

In addition to long-time Hastings’ team member John Giancanelli, the Demonstrator team now includes Ben Hoover, Colby Quaife and Ryon Roberts.

As a Demonstrator, each team member uses first-hand industry knowledge to show proper tool use and capabilities, provide safety and compliance instruction, manage client relationships and relay feedback to engineering for product innovation and improvements.

“Expanding our Demonstrator presence with people who know the job and the tools is important for Hastings Fiber Glass Products,” said Brian Baum, CEO of Hastings. “Having people who have worked in the field, know the risks first-hand and can share practical, real-world solutions helps keep end users of Hastings’ products safe and supported on the job.

“John has been the foundation of our educational efforts for nearly two decades,” Baum said. “Adding Ben, Colby, and Ryon to the team will help expand upon his expertise and coverage area.”

Before joining Hastings in 2008, Giancanelli worked as a lineworker, first responder, and lead in the field for 20 years. He relocated from Hastings’ headquarters in Michigan to Texas, allowing him to focus on the central United States, including North Dakota and Minnesota, south to Texas. He shares Arkansas and Louisiana with Quaife and Roberts, and Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico with Hoover.

“I’ve restored power due to earthquakes, riots, fires, floods, avalanches and various storms,” Giancanelli said. “I can’t think of much I didn’t do in line work from 115 kV down, and I’m thankful for the experience.”

In his role at Hastings, he enjoys having face-to-face conversations and being able to provide answers and solutions in real time.

“The customers know we’ve traveled to see them, which is important, especially if they have a problem,” he added. “Listening to them and then providing a qualified, satisfying solution is rewarding.”

As a new addition to the team, Hoover, who is based in Colorado, covers the West Coast and eastward as far as Montana, Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. He shares Wyoming, Colorado, and New Mexico with Giancanelli.

With 20 years in energy distribution, Hoover has worked as a journeyman lineman, lead and foreman.

“I used Hastings’ products for my whole line career,” Hoover said, “So I know they make good products and stand by them.”

Finding ways to make the trade easier and safer is Hoover’s favorite part of being a Demonstrator.

Quaife, a former Marine based in Florida, joins Hastings with 20 years of journeyman lineman experience in transmission hot sticking and live line barehand and distribution, as well as 2 ½ years as a tool demonstrator elsewhere. He serves the East Coast, including states East of the Mississippi River, along with Hoover.

“As a Demonstrator, I get to travel around, work with customers and put our tools in people's hands so they can see them in action,” Quaife said. “I enjoy talking with customers, hearing about the work they do, and helping them find solutions that make their jobs easier.

“The best part of the job is meeting people from all over and being able to represent a company and products I believe in,” he added.

Roberts, also new to Hastings, is based in Florida and covers the East Coast, including states East of the Mississippi River, along with Quaife. He has 35 years of experience in energy distribution and as a first responder for transmission, including serving as a journeyman lineman, line trainer, lead line trainer, supervisor and manager.

He enjoys traveling the East Coast and beyond to share Hastings’ products and suggest techniques for their use, care and maintenance. Solving problems experienced in the field is the most rewarding part of his role as a Hastings Demonstrator.

In addition to the regions and states specified for each Demonstrator, Alaska and Hawaii are covered by availability within the team.