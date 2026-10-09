Get in the Spotlight With the Line Life Podcast

A few years ago, I partnered with Danielle Blanchette and our team from T&D World to launch the Line Life Podcast. Our mission was simple: to bring the stories from the pages of T&D World magazine to the airwaves.

Due to the nature of their jobs, lineworkers are not in an office working behind a computer day in and day out. Instead, they are slipping on their work boots, packing their tool bags and heading out in the field to keep the power flowing to the customers in their service territories.

Because lineworkers spend a lot of time traveling from one location to the next in their bucket trucks, we wanted to give them a way to listen to our field-focused Electric Utility Operations (EUO) stories on the go.

We started with only audio stories, and then we started branching out into interview-style episodes. For the last few years, I've recorded interviews with lineworkers and their loved ones for future episodes of the Line Life Podcast.

With the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo Week only a few days away, we're excited to offer that opportunity again to the Lineman's Rodeo attendees. Swing by the T&D World Booth #001 (in the breezeway between the ballroom and the exhibit hall) to sit down with me, Amy Fischbach, for a conversation about your career in the line trade.

I air interview-style episodes on the first and third Fridays of each month and audio stories on the second and fourth Fridays on Podbean and in your favorite podcasting app.

To see all the episodes we've recorded over the years, go to linelife.podbean.com. You can also check out our new International Lineman's Rodeo Roundup page on our T&D World website to see the past Rodeo-related episodes.

I look forward to seeing you during the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo and putting you in the spotlight for the Line Life Podcast!