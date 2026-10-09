Get in the Spotlight With the Line Life Podcast

Visit Booth #001 for your chance to be in the spotlight as a guest for the T&D World Line Life Podcast.
Oct. 9, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
6ac90eb1153f573e85416843 Img 7047

A few years ago, I partnered with Danielle Blanchette and our team from T&D World to launch the  Line Life Podcast. Our mission was simple: to bring the stories from the pages of T&D World magazine to the airwaves.

Due to the nature of their jobs, lineworkers are not in an office working behind a computer day in and day out. Instead, they are slipping on their work boots, packing their tool bags and heading out in the field to keep the power flowing to the customers in their service territories. 

Because lineworkers spend a lot of time traveling from one location to the next in their bucket trucks, we wanted to give them a way to listen to our field-focused Electric Utility Operations (EUO) stories on the go. 

We started with only audio stories, and then we started branching out into interview-style episodes. For the last few years, I've recorded interviews with lineworkers and their loved ones for future episodes of the Line Life Podcast. 

With the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo Week only a few days away, we're excited to offer that opportunity again to the Lineman's Rodeo attendees. Swing by the T&D World Booth #001 (in the breezeway between the ballroom and the exhibit hall) to sit down with me, Amy Fischbach, for a conversation about your career in the line trade. 

I air interview-style episodes on the first and third Fridays of each month and audio stories on the second and fourth Fridays on Podbean and in your favorite podcasting app. 

To see all the episodes we've recorded over the years, go to linelife.podbean.com. You can also check out our new International Lineman's Rodeo Roundup page on our T&D World website to see the past Rodeo-related episodes. 

I look forward to seeing you during the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo and putting you in the spotlight for the Line Life Podcast!

About the Author

Email

Amy Fischbach

Electric Utilities Operations

Amy Fischbach is the Head of Content for T&D World magazine and manages the Electric Utility Operations section. She is the host of the Line Life Podcast, which celebrates the grit, courage and inspirational teamwork of the line trade.  She also works on the annual Lineworker Supplement and the Vegetation Management Supplement as well as the Lineman Life and Lineman's Rodeo News enewsletters. Amy also covers events such as the Trees & Utilities conference and the International Lineman's Rodeo. She is the past president of the ASBPE Educational Foundation and ASBPE and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Kansas State University. She can be reached at [email protected]

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Sponsored
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of TD World, create an account today!