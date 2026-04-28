Duke Energy Lineworkers Shine at 2026 Carolinas Lineman's Rodeo

Duke Energy lineworkers from across the Carolinas recently advanced from a regional rodeo to represent the company at the International Lineman’s Rodeo in October in Bonner Springs, Kansas, where they will compete against top lineworkers from around the world.

The 2026 Carolinas Lineman’s Rodeo was supported by company and community volunteers, including 47 Duke Energy volunteers, 30 volunteer students and staff from five community colleges, 79 event judges and eight bucket truck operators.

These competitions sharpen the real-world skills lineworkers use every day – working quickly and safely to keep power flowing and restoring service when outages occur.

By practicing complex repairs and power restoration work in a controlled, deenergized environment, lineworkers reinforce strict safety standards and best practices that carry directly into the field. This hands‑on preparation leads to a more resilient grid and quicker restoration during outages, improving reliability for customers.

Sharing Views on the Rodeo

PETE WEHR, REGIONAL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF POWER GRID OPERATIONS FOR DUKE ENERGY (EAST):

“Every drill, every practice climb, and every task at this rodeo comes back to one thing: serving our customers. By constantly sharpening our skills and holding ourselves to the highest safety standards, our crews are better prepared to restore power faster, strengthen reliability and do the work that will build the grid of the future. That commitment shows up every day in the communities we serve.”

ANTONIO PRICE, REGIONAL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF POWER GRID OPERATIONS FOR DUKE ENERGY (WEST):

“What our lineworkers demonstrate at this rodeo is what customers depend on year‑round – strong safety practices, advanced training and a relentless focus on reliability. These events reinforce the expertise that helps restore power faster, strengthen the grid and deliver dependable service when it matters most. We’re proud to recognize the dedication behind that work.”

QUINNTON SMITH, APPRENTICE LINEWORKER:

”I’m extremely grateful for the win and getting another chance to compete at the International Lineman’s Rodeo this year. I’m proud of my fellow apprentices from Duke Energy Little Rock Operation Center for placing as well, and am excited for us to get to compete together at the next level. We are thankful to do this job and be able to serve our customers in the best possible way every day.”

The Results

Apprentice Overall Awards

East Division

First place – Derby Harris (Roxboro, North Carolina)



Second place – Mathew Lorenz (Raleigh, North Carolina)



Third place – George Bassan (Wilmington, North Carolina)

West Division

First place – Quinnton Smith (Seven Springs, North Carolina)



Second place – Tyler Eberhardt (Charlotte, North Carolina)



Third place – Carlos Ibarra (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Overall Best Apprentice – Quinnton Smith (Seven Springs, N.C.)

Journeyman Overall Awards

East Division

First place – William Gandy (Hartsville, South Carolina), Joshua Haithcock (Sardis, S.C.), Zachary Haithcock (Timmonsville, South Carolina)



Second place – Austin Bowden (Benson, North Carolina), Ryan Denning (Benson, North Carolina), Lane Pickett (Louisburg, North Carolina)



Third place – Gavin Frederick (Wilton, North Carolina), Tyler Pegram (Henderson, North Carolina), Preston Pernell (Kittrell, North Carolina)

West Division

First place – Joshua Buckner (Marion, North Carolina), Tyler Manick (Old Fort, North Carolina), Tyler Nickols (Marion, North Carolina)



Second place – Miles Bell (Tryon, N.C.), Heath Burrell (Hendersonville, N.C.), Jordan Henderson (Hendersonville, N.C.)



Third place – Ethan Anders (Travelers Rest, S.C.), Jay Bagwell (Travelers Rest, South Carolina), John Hightower (Travelers Rest, South Carolina)

Overall Best Journeyman Team – Joshua Buckner (Marion, North Carolina), Tyler Manick (Old Fort, North Carolina), Tyler Nickols (Marion, North Carolina)

Overall best senior team, East Division – Matt Clark (Southern Pines, N.C.), Hunter Boone (Benson, N.C.), Danny Haithcock (Timmonsville, N.C.)

Overall best senior team, West Division – Sandy Barnhill (Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina), Keith Griffin (Marshall, North Carolina), Jay Tipton (Marshall, North Carolina)