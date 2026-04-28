Georgia Power Highlights Career Opportunities During Lineworker Appreciation Month

For more than a decade, utilities across the United States have recognized April as Lineworker Appreciation Month, a time dedicated to honoring the thousands of highly skilled lineworkers who work around the clock to maintain reliable electric service for customers.

Georgia Power has proudly participated in this national observance since 2014. In 2026, Senate Resolution 756 formally designates April 13 as Georgia Lineworker Appreciation Day, underscoring the vital contributions lineworkers make to communities across the state.

Georgia Power, which serves 2.8 million customers, highlighted the work of local power crews who are helping to power Georgia's future during an extraordinary period of economic growth and expansion.

Customers and neighbors were invited to follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn throughout April for a look inside the lives of lineworkers and hear their stories. For more information about Lineworker Appreciation Month, visit GeorgiaPower.com/ThankaLineworker.

Georgia Power's Plans to Expand

In 2025, the Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power's Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), including the company's 10-year transmission plan that outlines critical system upgrades to maintain a strong, reliable grid. The plan calls for more than 1,000 miles of new transmission infrastructure to enhance efficiency, resilience and support Georgia's continued growth.

Lineworkers are essential to executing this work, supporting both the construction and long-term maintenance of the transmission network. In parallel, Georgia Power's Grid Investment Program continues to strengthen reliability statewide. In 2025, the program delivered 104 distribution projects, exceeding its target of 88, and advanced 25 major transmission projects, including five transmission line upgrades and 20 substation enhancements. These efforts have improved reliability for more than 504,000 customers to date. Read more about the program here.

Career Opportunities

For more than a century, Georgia Power has provided high-quality careers for Georgians as lineworkers who work every day to build, repair and maintain the state's transmission and distribution network that provides reliable power for millions of Georgians.

"Georgia continues to be the number one place for new businesses and industry, and that growth is creating real opportunities for high paying, high demand jobs across the state," said Lindsay Hill, senior vice president of human resources. "We are investing in workforce development by expanding our hiring efforts, strengthening our partnerships with technical colleges and creating clear pathways for students and skilled workers to enter this field. Our lineworkers and the teams who support them are central to this work. They are the backbone of our grid and the future of our workforce, and this month we recognize their expertise, their dedication, and the critical role they play in keeping Georgia powered."

Georgia Power's Power Delivery team hires around 700 positions on average annually across various roles and plans to hire about 200 lineworkers each year to fill these critical roles for the foreseeable future.

The company is known for investing in its team members and offers a multi-year apprenticeship program for those just entering the field, as well as continuing education for seasoned employees to help them remain at the forefront of industry advancements; competitive compensation and health, welfare and retirement benefits.

The company works with technical colleges around the state to recruit, train and help connect new, talented team members with employment opportunities.

More than 60 percent of new Georgia Power lineworkers come from technical schools with Electrical Lineworker Apprentice Certification (ELAC) programs. Certification through this program offers basic line skills, the opportunity to obtain a commercial driver's license and on-the-ground exposure in the field. Some programs can be completed in eight to 12 weeks, and many can be completed nearly free of cost by taking advantage of Hope Grants. Georgia technical colleges currently offering the ELAC program include:

To learn more about the company's commitment to workforce development, and explore opportunities with Georgia Power, visit poweringcareers.com.