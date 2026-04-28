PSEG Long Island Honors Its Lineworkers for 24/7 Service

In honor of National Lineworker Appreciation Day on April 18, PSEG Long Island took the time to recognize the diligent efforts of its field workforce to keep the power on.

Lineworkers and PSEG Long Island field personnel work in shifts around the clock and must be ready to answer an emergency call in challenging conditions to help provide safe, reliable electric service to 1.2 million customers on Long Island and in the Rockaways.

"PSEG Long Island could not be the most reliable overhead electric service provider in the state without our lineworkers and other field personnel," said Michael Sullivan, PSEG Long Island's vice president of Electric Operations. "Whether it's replacing equipment on a blue sky day or working 16-hour shifts when storms, blizzards or other natural disasters strike, we are grateful for their 24/7 dedication and hard work."

PSEG Long Island has about 700 in-house and contracted lineworkers, all of whom play a vital role in ensuring customers receive the best-in-class service they expect and deserve.