Entergy New Orleans Completes Transmission Substation Maintenance Using Specialized Crew

Entergy New Orleans completed transmission substation equipment repairs and maintenance at the Napoleon Substation as part of its ongoing investments in transmission infrastructure aimed at strengthening the electric grid and reducing the risk of outages.

The work was performed by a specialized bare-hand crew, a team of linemen trained to service energized high-voltage transmission lines. Conducting maintenance on live lines reduced the need for prolonged outages, allowing the substation to continue operating and maintaining service continuity for customers.

During the project, the crew completed repairs to high-voltage transmission line switches and protective relaying components. By using bare-hand techniques, the company avoided a scheduled outage that could have affected up to 12,000 customers in the Uptown, Garden District, and Irish Channel neighborhoods. Maintaining energized conditions also reduced operational risks associated with coordinated outage-based repairs.

“These specialized bare-hand crews play a critical role in our ability to complete complex transmission work without interrupting service to our customers,” said Anthony Tamporello, substation superintendent at Entergy New Orleans. “Their advanced training allows us to safely work on energized systems, which significantly reduces the need for planned outages while improving the reliability of service for our customers.”

The bare-hand crew also recently completed reliability work in New Orleans East, where insulators were replaced on several water-crossing transmission circuits. According to the company, these upgrades strengthened the system and supported long-term regional reliability.

“These upgrades are key to maintaining a resilient and reliable electric grid,” said Joshua Rollins, operations coordinator at Entergy Louisiana. “By proactively replacing or upgrading critical infrastructure, we can prevent we can identify potential issues before they develop into service interruptions, boost system performance, and ensure reliable power delivery.”

The project involved coordination among internal teams and external partners. North Houston Pole Line provided contract support, and the Metro Substation Team contributed technical assistance.

Entergy New Orleans stated that performing work on energized lines and minimizing service interruptions reflects its focus on maintaining safe, reliable, and resilient electric service.