Hawaiian Electric Receives Emergency Management Award for Customer Communications During PSPS Events

Hawaiian Electric has received the 2026 Bronze Emergency Management Award from Chartwell Inc., a provider of utility industry research focused on customer-facing issues. The award recognizes the utility’s efforts to modernize its emergency communications in support of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program.

Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS program was launched in 2024 to reduce wildfire risk during extreme weather conditions, including hot, windy weather in areas with dry vegetation surrounding utility equipment. The program uses a multi-channel communications platform by Convey to notify customers across Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai and Lanai about potential service disruptions related to public safety.

Ahead of a PSPS event, Hawaiian Electric issues alerts encouraging customers to prepare for a potential power shutoff. The company also provides real-time updates if a power shutoff is impending or occurring, along with automated customer support. Communications are delivered through SMS text messages, email and voice notifications.

As part of its wildfire safety strategy, Hawaiian Electric encourages customers in identified high-risk wildfire zones to sign up for emergency notifications, including those with special medical needs.