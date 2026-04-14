SRP Joins 53 Utilities to Bring Electricity to Navajo Nation Homes

On April 18, Salt River Project (SRP) will send two crews to help bring electricity to remote homes in the western Navajo Nation region near Tuba City, Arizona, through the Light Up Navajo VII initiative. The departure coincides with the 2026 Linemen Appreciation Day, highlighting the skilled lineworkers whose work makes efforts like this possible.

SRP and 53 utility companies from 24 states will collaborate on this humanitarian effort to provide electricity to families living in the Navajo Nation.

More than 75% of all households in the United States without power today are in the Navajo Nation. This initiative aims to provide access to modern conveniences and enhance the quality of life for families living in the region.

Without support from other utilities, the National Tribal Authority (NTUA) would take more than 50 years to provide electricity to every home on the reservation.

For more information about this program, read the article, "Mutual Aid Without a Storm" from the September 2023 T&D World Lineworker Supplement or listen to the Line Life Podcast episodes below.