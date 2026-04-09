Entergy Publishes 2025 Performance Report Highlighting its Achievements and Strategic Priorities
Entergy has published its 2025 Performance Report, Energy for a Better Future, highlighting the company’s achievements and the strategic priorities guiding its path forward on behalf of customers and communities.
The report included financial performance as well as updates on local economic development, environmental stewardship, support for the communities served and governance practices to support positive outcomes for all stakeholders.
“After a dynamic and productive 2025, Entergy continues to advance the energy solutions our customers and communities depend on,” said Drew Marsh, Entergy chair and chief executive officer. “From modernizing the electric grid to expanding generation resources, we are committed to partnering with our stakeholders to shape a more resilient and sustainable energy future.”
Highlights from 2025 include:
- Driving growth. Entergy had helped attract or expand 85 economic projects in 2025. These projects represent a capital investment in local communities by companies totaling more than $77 billion and more than 12,000 new jobs. In support of that growth, the company added electric service agreements totaling more than 3.5 GW in 2025.
- Maintaining a resilient power grid. Entergy works on projects designed to deliver more reliable power, fewer outages and faster restoration when needed, to customers. Through the end of 2025, the company’s operating companies have invested more than $800 million in approved accelerated resilience projects.
- Strengthening affordability for customers. Entergy is committed to keeping bills as low as possible for all customers. The company promotes energy efficiency initiatives that help individual customers save money by reducing their usage. This includes energy audits, incentives, rebates and products to make people’s homes or businesses more energy efficient. It’s Bill Toolkit empowers customers with resources and available assistance options to help them more easily manage their energy bills.
- Empowering communities. Giving back to communities, and empowering them, is at the core of Entergy’s mission. The company’s focus on corporate social responsibility made a meaningful difference in the lives of customers and communities, resulting in an economic impact of more than $145 million across service area, in 2025. Their employees contributed 169,000 hours of volunteer service, valued at $5.8 million. The commitment was reinforced by being recognized by Points of Light as an honoree of The Civic 50 for the 10th consecutive year, leading the way in employee volunteerism and community investment.
- Delivering on financial commitments. The 2025 adjusted earnings per share was $3.91, in the top half of guidance range. The company is investing in power delivery system to improve reliability and resilience, and is also expanding clean, modern generation to support rapidly growing industrial load and the clean energy goals necessary for customers.