Entergy Publishes 2025 Performance Report Highlighting its Achievements and Strategic Priorities

Entergy has published its 2025 Performance Report, Energy for a Better Future, highlighting the company’s achievements and the strategic priorities guiding its path forward on behalf of customers and communities.

The report included financial performance as well as updates on local economic development, environmental stewardship, support for the communities served and governance practices to support positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

“After a dynamic and productive 2025, Entergy continues to advance the energy solutions our customers and communities depend on,” said Drew Marsh, Entergy chair and chief executive officer. “From modernizing the electric grid to expanding generation resources, we are committed to partnering with our stakeholders to shape a more resilient and sustainable energy future.”

Highlights from 2025 include: