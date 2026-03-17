Power Restoration Continues: We Energies Crews Restore Power to 190,000 Customers Following Winter Storms

We Energies crews and lineworkers from across the central United States are working around the clock to restore power following severe winter storms that swept through Wisconsin this weekend.

As of Monday night, power has been restored to more than 190,000 customers. The storms, which brought heavy snow and ice, downed trees and limbs across much of southeast Wisconsin, damaging poles, wires and other electrical equipment.

We Energies crews, as well as lineworkers from Arkansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin, are working in the field.

In many parts of the state, response times are delayed by snow and ice covered roads.

Customers should continue to report outages and issues, crews will get the lights back on as quickly and safely as possible.

What We Energies is doing