WPS Crews Bringing the Lights Back on Following Historic Blizzard Elsa

The company expects to restore power to most customers Tuesday morning, with crews continuing to repair outages in the hardest hit communities in Door County until Tuesday evening.
March 17, 2026
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Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) crews continue to work quickly and safely to repair scattered power outages following a record-breaking blizzard across northeast and north-central Wisconsin.

WPS crews have restored power to more than 11,000 customers, working through whiteout conditions, treacherous roads and more than 2 feet of snow since early Sunday morning. The company expects to restore power to most customers Tuesday morning, with crews continuing to repair outages in the hardest hit communities in Door County until Tuesday evening.

While the blizzard has left Wisconsin, response times may continue to be delayed by snow or ice-covered roads. In some cases, WPS employees have manned company plow equipment to help clear the way for crews to access outages and storm damage.

All available crews will continue to work nonstop until power is fully restored.

Customers without power can get the latest information on the estimated time of restoration for their outage on the WPS outage map online or on the WPS app.

WPS appreciates its customers’ patience as it works quickly and safely to restore power.

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